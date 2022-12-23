Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $193.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.