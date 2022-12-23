Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301,864 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 21.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 169,132 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.