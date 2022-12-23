Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $54.97

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.