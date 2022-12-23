Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $146.08

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 210,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

