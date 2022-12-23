Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of MRNS opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

