Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $53.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

