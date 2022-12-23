Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $395.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

