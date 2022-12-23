Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $392.82

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $690.95.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.