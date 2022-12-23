AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAR has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 69.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 29.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

