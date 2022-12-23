Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $31.58

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,398 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

