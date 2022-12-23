TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.79.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

