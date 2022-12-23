Stifel Nicolaus Raises CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $17.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.