Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.69 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $13.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.19. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$122.09 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.73 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$85.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

