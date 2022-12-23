Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$45.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.64 and a 1-year high of C$54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

