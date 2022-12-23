Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $53.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,526 shares of company stock valued at $28,488,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.