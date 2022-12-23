Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Survey

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 0.70 $8.56 million ($0.16) -7.69 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.56 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.53

Oxbridge Re has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

