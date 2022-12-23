Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 31,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 890,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,374.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

