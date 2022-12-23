Contrasting International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $638.35 million 0.59 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -0.63 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares fuboTV and International Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for fuboTV and International Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 317.89%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

