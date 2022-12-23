United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Head to Head Contrast

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cadence Bank 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Community Banks and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 28.92% 10.99% 1.16% Cadence Bank 17.78% 11.92% 1.12%

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Community Banks pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Cadence Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.80 $269.80 million $2.33 14.29 Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.11 $195.16 million $1.72 14.21

United Community Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bank. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Cadence Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

