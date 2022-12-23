Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.15.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.39. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

