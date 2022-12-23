M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $204.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 181 ($2.20) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.