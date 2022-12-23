Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Financial Review

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.90 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.67 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

