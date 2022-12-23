Financial Review: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -1.18% 3.49% 1.18% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intellinetics and Ubisoft Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $11.46 million 1.51 $1.36 million N/A N/A Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.44 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intellinetics and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40

Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $46.13, suggesting a potential upside of 743.24%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Intellinetics.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

