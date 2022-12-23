Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

TSE CGX opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$520.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.03 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.00.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

