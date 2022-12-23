Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
TSE CGX opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$520.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.03 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.00.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
