Reviewing Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.63 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -1.60

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -24.77% -48.58% -31.77%

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats Sunworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

