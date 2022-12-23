Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $3.25

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 3.4 %

AVAH opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

