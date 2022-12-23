Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.15.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Down 0.7 %

Keyera stock opened at C$28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.39. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

About Keyera

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.