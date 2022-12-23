Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$15.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$965.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shawcor Company Profile

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

