Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $64.86

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

