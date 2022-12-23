SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $349.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $311.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.93. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

