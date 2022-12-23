Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at 30.70

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.70.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at 20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,515 shares of company stock worth $13,117,765. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.