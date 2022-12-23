Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $106.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.10. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $164.10.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

