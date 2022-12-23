Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

