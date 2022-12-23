Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

