Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $151.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

