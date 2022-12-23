Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $235.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $213.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

