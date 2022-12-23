Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$58.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

