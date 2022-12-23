Edesa Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Edesa Biotech Trading Up 36.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
