Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eni S.p.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for ENI’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on E. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:E opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of ENI by 66.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

