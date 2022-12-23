BCE Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

BCE stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BCE by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in BCE by 49.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $19,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

