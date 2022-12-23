The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

