Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,148 shares of company stock valued at $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $929,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,801 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

