Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.