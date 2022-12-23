Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Raymond James began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

