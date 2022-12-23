America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

