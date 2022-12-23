America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76.
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
