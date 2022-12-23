StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Stock Performance
TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13.
TCF Financial Company Profile
