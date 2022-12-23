Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
