Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

