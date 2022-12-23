Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.
Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.