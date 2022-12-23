Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

