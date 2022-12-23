Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
NYSE:UUU opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.31.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
