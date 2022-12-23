Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Shares of BLBD stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.
Institutional Trading of Blue Bird
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
Featured Stories
