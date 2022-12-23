Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 307.6% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blue Bird by 28.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

