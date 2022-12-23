Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

